The Auburn Tigers (3-4) will meet a fellow SEC opponent, the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under is 41.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Mississippi State Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-6.5) 41.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-6.5) 41.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Auburn vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Auburn has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Mississippi State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Auburn 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

