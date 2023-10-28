According to our computer model, the Alabama State Hornets will take down the Alabama A&M Bulldogs when the two teams play at Legion Field on Saturday, October 28, which starts at 3:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-5.6) 46.2 Alabama State 26, Alabama A&M 20

Week 9 SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets went 6-4-0 ATS last year.

Last season, just one Hornets game hit the over.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are unbeaten against the spread this season.

One Bulldogs game (out of one) has hit the over this season.

Hornets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama A&M 34 25.1 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3 Alabama State 17.3 18.3 17.5 17 17 21

