Our computer model predicts the Alabama State Hornets will take down the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at New ASU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-10.9) 46.2 Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18

Week 9 SWAC Predictions

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

Hornets games hit the over just once last season.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

One of the Bulldogs' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

Hornets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 19.3 18 17.5 17 17 21 Alabama A&M 31.8 25.9 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3

