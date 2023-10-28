Our projection model predicts the Alabama State Hornets will take down the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at New ASU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-10.9) 46.2 Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Hornets games went over the point total just once last season.

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.

Each Bulldogs one game with a set total have hit the over.

Hornets vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 19.3 18 17.5 17 17 21 Alabama A&M 31.8 25.9 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3

