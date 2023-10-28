In the matchup between the Alabama State Hornets and Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Hornets to come away with the victory. Looking for predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-5.6) 46.2 Alabama State 26, Alabama A&M 20

Week 9 SWAC Predictions

Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have won once against the spread this season.

One Bulldogs game (out of one) has hit the over this season.

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last season.

Games featuring the Hornets hit the over just once last season.

Bulldogs vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama A&M 34.0 25.1 46.7 13.3 22.7 30.3 Alabama State 17.3 18.3 17.5 17.0 17.0 21.0

