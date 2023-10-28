Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
In the matchup between the Alabama State Hornets and Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM, our projection model expects the Hornets to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Alabama State (-10.9)
|46.2
|Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18
Week 9 SWAC Predictions
Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once in one opportunity this season.
- All Bulldogs one game with a set total have hit the over.
Alabama State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
- Last season, just one Hornets game went over the point total.
Bulldogs vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama State
|19.3
|18.0
|17.5
|17.0
|17.0
|21.0
|Alabama A&M
|31.8
|25.9
|46.7
|13.3
|22.7
|30.3
