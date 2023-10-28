Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
Based on our computer projection model, the Alabama State Hornets will beat the Alabama A&M Bulldogs when the two teams come together at New ASU Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Alabama State (-10.9)
|46.2
|Alabama State 29, Alabama A&M 18
Alabama A&M Betting Info (2023)
- The Bulldogs are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
- Out of Bulldogs one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).
Alabama State Betting Info (2022)
- The Hornets compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.
- Hornets games hit the over just once last season.
Bulldogs vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Alabama State
|19.3
|18.0
|17.5
|17.0
|17.0
|21.0
|Alabama A&M
|31.8
|25.9
|46.7
|13.3
|22.7
|30.3
