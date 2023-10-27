Xavier Tillman and the Memphis Grizzlies match up versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Tillman, in his last game (October 25 loss against the Pelicans), posted 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Tillman's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+108)

Over 9.5 (+108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per game last season, eighth in the league.

On the glass, the Nuggets allowed 40.8 rebounds per contest last season, best in the league in that category.

The Nuggets allowed 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

On defense, the Nuggets allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the league.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 30 11 10 4 1 0 0 2/25/2023 25 12 7 4 0 1 0 12/20/2022 2 2 2 0 0 0 0

