On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, West Morgan High School will host Wilson High School in a game between 4A teams.

Wilson High vs. West Morgan Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkville High School at Tharptown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Priceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Priceville, AL

Priceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Normal, AL

Normal, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: New Market, AL

New Market, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Manheim Township High School at Wilson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert Heights High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Sheffield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheffield, AL

Sheffield, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Deshler High School