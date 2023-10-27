On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Saks High School will host Wellborn High School in a game between 3A teams.

Wellborn vs. Saks Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Anniston, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Jacksonville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Weaver High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Weaver, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oxford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Oxford, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Alexandria High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Alexandria, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

