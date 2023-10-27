Ivy League Games Today: How to Watch Ivy League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 9
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
As we enter Week 9 of the college football season, there are four games involving teams from the Ivy League on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Ivy League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Brown Bears at Pennsylvania Quakers
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, October 27
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Columbia Lions at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Princeton Tigers at Cornell Big Red
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Dartmouth Big Green at Harvard Crimson
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
