Tuscaloosa County High School will host Vestavia Hills High School in 7A action on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Vestavia Hills vs. Tuscaloosa Co. Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Northport, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montevallo, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Moundville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cottondale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Northridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Huffman High School at Parker High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Oak Grove High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: OAK GROVE, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Minor High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Adamsville, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Kimberly, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Oak Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Bessemer, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Trussville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Midfield High School at Fayette County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Fayette, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Lincoln High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lincoln, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cottondale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Briarwood Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Chelsea, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Spain Park High School at Oak Mountain High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Carbon Hill, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hayden, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Gardendale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gardendale, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

