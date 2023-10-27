Tuscaloosa County High School will host Vestavia Hills High School in 7A action on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Vestavia Hills vs. Tuscaloosa Co. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27

6:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montevallo, AL

Montevallo, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Moundville, AL

Moundville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Huffman High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 26

6:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Minor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Adamsville, AL

Adamsville, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson-Olin High School at Mortimer Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Kimberly, AL

Kimberly, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dora High School at Oak Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Bessemer, AL

Bessemer, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Pleasant Grove, AL

Pleasant Grove, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26

7:30 PM CT on October 26 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Midfield High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Chelsea, AL

Chelsea, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Spain Park High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Carbon Hill, AL

Carbon Hill, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wenonah High School at John Carroll Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Brook High School at Gardendale High School