Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Valley High School vs. Carroll High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Carroll High School will host Valley High School in 5A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Valley vs. Carroll Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Dale County Games This Week
Valley Head High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Samson High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ariton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daleville High School at Pike County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Brundidge, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Long High School at Wicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Newton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dale County High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Chambers County Games This Week
Beulah High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Weaver, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
