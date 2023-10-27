On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Talladega High School plays on the road against Alexandria High School.

Talladega vs. Alexandria Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Calhoun County Games This Week

Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27

5:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Piedmont, AL

Piedmont, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wellborn High School at Saks High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Beulah High School at Weaver High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Weaver, AL

Weaver, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Oxford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Oxford, AL

Oxford, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Victory Christian School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayetteville High School at BB Comer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lincoln, AL

Lincoln, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wadley High School at Talladega County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Handley High School at Munford High School