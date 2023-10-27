Sumter Central High School is away from home versus Prattville Christian Academy at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sumter Central vs. PCA Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Autauga County Games This Week

Auburn High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on October 27

5:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Auburn, AL

Auburn, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Prattville High School at Auburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Prattville, AL

Prattville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Autauga Academy at Macon East Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cecil, AL

Cecil, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Sumter County Games This Week

Marengo High School at University Charter School