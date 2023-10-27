Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Sumiton Christian School vs. Holy Spirit Catholic High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Holy Spirit Catholic High School will host Sumiton Christian School in 1A action on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumiton vs. Holy Spirit Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week
Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Walker County Games This Week
Dora High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 26
- Location: OAK GROVE, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Pleasant Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Pleasant Grove, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at Oakman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oakman, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cordova High School at Curry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corner High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tarrant High School at Carbon Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Carbon Hill, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
