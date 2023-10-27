Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the South Choctaw Academy vs. Southern Academy Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
We have an exciting high school matchup -- Southern Academy vs. South Choctaw Academy -- in Greensboro, AL on Friday, October 27, kicking off at 7:00 PM CT.
South Choctaw vs. Southern Aca. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Greensboro, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Hale County Games This Week
Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Presbyterian School at Greensboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Greensboro, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Choctaw County Games This Week
Choctaw County High School at J. F. Shields High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Beatrice, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
