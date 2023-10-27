Sipsey Valley High School plays away from home against Hale County High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, October 27.

Sipsey Valley vs. Hale County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Moundville, AL

Moundville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Hale County Games This Week

Trinity Presbyterian School at Greensboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Greensboro, AL

Greensboro, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

South Choctaw Academy at Southern Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Greensboro, AL

Greensboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27

6:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montevallo, AL

Montevallo, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy