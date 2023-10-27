There is a game between 5A teams in Columbiana, AL on Friday, October 27 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Shelby County High School hosting Rehobeth High School.

Rehobeth vs. Shelby County Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Columbiana, AL

Columbiana, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Trussville, AL

Trussville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Pelham High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27

6:15 PM CT on October 27 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Calera High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gadsden , AL

Gadsden , AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27

6:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montevallo, AL

Montevallo, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27

6:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Alexander City, AL

Alexander City, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Thorsby, AL

Thorsby, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Ashford High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Academy at Providence Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cottonwood High School at Geneva County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hartford, AL

Hartford, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Opelika High School