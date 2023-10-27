There is a clash between 3A teams in Andalusia, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Straughn High School hosting Opp High School.

Opp vs. Straughn Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Covington County Games This Week

Andalusia High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Home School at Elba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Elba, AL

Elba, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Florala High School at Kinston High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Kinston, AL

Kinston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

