Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Denver Nuggets (1-0) face the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 117 - Grizzlies 104
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-12.9)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 220.5
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Grizzlies with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- With 116.9 points per game on offense, the Grizzlies ranked eighth in the NBA last season. Defensively, they surrendered 113.0 points per contest, which ranked 11th in the league.
- Memphis allowed 44.4 boards per game last year (21st-ranked in NBA), but it thrived by grabbing 46.6 rebounds per game (second-best).
- The Grizzlies delivered 26.0 assists per game, which ranked them ninth in the NBA.
- Memphis was 11th in the NBA with 12.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked sixth with 14.4 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Grizzlies sank 12.0 three-pointers per game (16th-ranked in NBA) last season, while putting up a 35.1% three-point percentage (22nd-ranked).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.