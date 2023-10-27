North Jackson High School is on the road versus Kate D Smith DAR High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 4A action.

North Jackson vs. KDS DAR Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Grant, AL

Grant, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Douglas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Douglas, AL

Douglas, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sardis City, AL

Sardis City, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Asbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hazel Green, AL

Hazel Green, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

Mars Hill Bible School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Section High School