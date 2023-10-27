On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Leroy High School will host Millry High School in a game between 1A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Millry vs. Leroy Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Leroy, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

