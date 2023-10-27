Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Mars Hill Bible School vs. Scottsboro High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Scottsboro High School will host Mars Hill Bible School.
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Scottsboro High School will host Mars Hill Bible School.
Mars Hill vs. Scottsboro Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Jackson County Games This Week
North Jackson High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Grant, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pisgah High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Section, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lauderdale County Games This Week
East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manheim Township High School at Wilson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colbert Heights High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington High School at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
