On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Scottsboro High School will host Mars Hill Bible School.

Mars Hill vs. Scottsboro Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jackson County Games This Week

North Jackson High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Grant, AL

Grant, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pisgah High School at Section High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Section, AL

Section, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Manheim Township High School at Wilson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Colbert Heights High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Sheffield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sheffield, AL

Sheffield, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sparkman High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Deshler High School