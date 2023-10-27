Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Maplesville High School vs. Verbena High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is a matchup between 1A teams in Verbena, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Verbena High School hosting Maplesville High School.
Maplesville vs. Verbena Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Chilton County Games This Week
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beauregard High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
