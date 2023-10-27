Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Madison Academy vs. Susan Moore High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Susan Moore High School will host Madison Academy in 3A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Madison Academy vs. Susan Moore Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Blount County Games This Week
Appalachian High School at Cedar Bluff School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J B Pennington High School at Southeastern High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Remlap, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hayden, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Randolph School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Christian Academy at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Hope, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Florence High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Normal, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arab High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hazel Green, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Market, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John Paul II Catholic High School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gurley, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
