Locust Fork High School plays at West End High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A action.

Locust Fork vs. West End Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Walnut Grove, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gadsden City High School at Calera High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden , AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Jacksonville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sardis City, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Moody, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Appalachian High School at Cedar Bluff School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cedar Bluff, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Oneonta, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Blountsville, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

J B Pennington High School at Southeastern High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Remlap, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Cleveland, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hayden, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

