Goshen High School will host Horseshoe Bend High School in 2A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Horseshoe Bend vs. Goshen Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Goshen, AL

Goshen, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Pike County Games This Week

Baker High School at Pike Liberal Arts School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27

6:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Troy, AL

Troy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Daleville High School at Pike County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Brundidge, AL

Brundidge, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tallapoosa County Games This Week

Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School