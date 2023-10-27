Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Horseshoe Bend High School vs. Goshen High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Goshen High School will host Horseshoe Bend High School in 2A play on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.
Horseshoe Bend vs. Goshen Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Goshen, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Pike County Games This Week
Baker High School at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daleville High School at Pike County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Brundidge, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Tallapoosa County Games This Week
Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
