Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Hokes Bluff High School vs. Piedmont High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 5:30 PM CT, Piedmont High School will host Hokes Bluff High School in a matchup between 3A teams.
Hokes Bluff vs. Piedmont Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Calhoun County Games This Week
Wellborn High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jacksonville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beulah High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Weaver, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oxford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Etowah County Games This Week
Guntersville High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Glencoe, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Locust Fork High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calera High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Moody, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
