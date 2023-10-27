The Atlanta Hawks (0-1) match up with the New York Knicks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on MSG and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Information

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young collected 26.2 points last year, plus 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists.

Per game, Dejounte Murray put up 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He also posted 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Clint Capela collected 12.0 points, 11.0 boards and 0.9 assists per contest, plus 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Onyeka Okongwu collected 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.0 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers last season were 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He sank 46.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle put up 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jalen Brunson put up 24.0 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists last season, shooting 49.2% from the floor and 41.6% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers last season were 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44.7% from the field and 36.9% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

RJ Barrett posted 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 31.0% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per contest.

Donte DiVincenzo posted 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Hawks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks Knicks 118.4 Points Avg. 116.0 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48.3% Field Goal % 47.0% 35.2% Three Point % 35.4%

