In 4A action on Friday, October 27, Munford High School will host Handley High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Handley vs. Munford Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Munford, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Talladega County Games This Week

Victory Christian School at Winterboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Alpine, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayetteville High School at BB Comer High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Sylacauga, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Lincoln High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Lincoln, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wadley High School at Talladega County Central High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Talladega, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega High School at Alexandria High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Alexandria, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games This Week

