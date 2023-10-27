How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) face the Denver Nuggets (1-0) at FedExForum on October 27, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Grizzlies vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Nuggets vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies shot 47.5% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.
- Memphis went 32-7 when it shot higher than 47.8% from the field.
- The Nuggets ranked 16th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Grizzlies ranked fourth.
- The Grizzlies' 116.9 points per game last year were only 4.4 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 112.5 points last season, Memphis went 41-9.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies scored more points at home (119.8 per game) than away (114.0) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Grizzlies gave up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (116.8).
- Beyond the arc, the Grizzlies made fewer 3-pointers on the road (11.7 per game) than at home (12.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.9%) than at home (35.3%) as well.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Clarke
|Out
|Achilles
|Luke Kennard
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
|Santi Aldama
|Out
|Ankle
|Steven Adams
|Out For Season
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.