The Denver Nuggets (1-0) face the Memphis Grizzlies (0-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

TV: BSSE and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 220.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis played 57 games last season that ended with a combined score over 220.5 points.

The average total for Grizzlies games last season was 229.9 points, 9.4 more than this game's over/under.

The Grizzlies covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Memphis was underdogs in 19 games last season and won three (15.8%) of those contests.

Last season, the Grizzlies were at least a +170 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

Memphis has a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Grizzlies' winning percentage against the spread at home last season was .610 (25-16-0). On the road, it was .366 (15-26-0).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Memphis' games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) than on the road (43.9%, 18 of 41).

The Grizzlies scored 116.9 points per game last season, only 4.4 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.

When scoring more than 112.5 points, Memphis went 32-18 versus the spread and 41-9 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)

Grizzlies Nuggets 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 32-18 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 34-16 41-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 43-7 113 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 33-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-16 41-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 42-10

