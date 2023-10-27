Grizzlies vs. Nuggets October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Friday, October 27, 2023 at FedExForum, battle the Denver Nuggets (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Nuggets (-5.5)
- Total: 221.5
- TV: BSSE, ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games
- October 30 at home vs the Mavericks
- November 8 at home vs the Heat
- November 3 at the Trail Blazers
- October 28 at the Wizards
- November 1 at the Jazz
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1.0 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots (first in league).
- Desmond Bane posted 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made treys per contest.
- Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.
- Steven Adams put up 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he pus up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Xavier Tillman posted 7.0 points, 1.6 assists and 5.0 boards.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic posted 24.5 points last year, plus 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.
- Per game, Jamal Murray recorded 20.0 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He also put up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.
- Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He made 56.4% of his shots from the field.
- Michael Porter Jr. collected 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists. He drained 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.4% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game (seventh in league).
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averaged 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Nuggets
|Grizzlies
|115.8
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|112.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.0
|50.4%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|37.9%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.