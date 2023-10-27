On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Oneonta High School will host Good Hope High School in a clash between 4A teams.

Good Hope vs. Oneonta Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Blount County Games This Week

Appalachian High School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison Academy at Susan Moore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

J B Pennington High School at Southeastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Remlap, AL

Remlap, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Hayden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hayden, AL

Hayden, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games This Week

Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26

7:30 PM CT on October 26 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Russellville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Asbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at Tuscaloosa Academy