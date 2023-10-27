Calera High School will host Gadsden City High School in 6A action on Friday, October 27 at 6:30 PM CT.

Gadsden City vs. Calera Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Gadsden , AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Trussville, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chilton County High School at Pelham High School

  • Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Pelham, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montevallo, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Alexander City, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Columbiana, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Hoover High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Hoover, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Thorsby, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Calera High School at Gadsden City High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Hokes Bluff High School at Piedmont High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Piedmont, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaston High School at Pleasant Valley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Jacksonville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Sardis City, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Geraldine High School at Glencoe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Glencoe, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Locust Fork High School at West End High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Walnut Grove, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodville High School at Coosa Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Gadsden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Moody, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

