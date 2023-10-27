There is a clash between 7A teams in Daphne, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Daphne High School hosting Foley High School.

Foley vs. Daphne Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Baldwin County Games This Week

Fairhope High School at Baker High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27

Location: Mobile, AL

Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Satsuma, AL

Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Escambia County High School at Orange Beach High School