Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Falkville High School vs. Tharptown High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Falkville High School is on the road versus Tharptown High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A action.
Falkville vs. Tharptown Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Franklin County Games This Week
Vina High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Morgan County Games This Week
East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Normal, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: New Market, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
