Falkville High School is on the road versus Tharptown High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A action.

Falkville vs. Tharptown Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Franklin County Games This Week

Vina High School at Hackleburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Hackleburg, AL

Hackleburg, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Russellville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Danville High School at Brindlee Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Priceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Priceville, AL

Priceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Normal, AL

Normal, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School