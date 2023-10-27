On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, W.S. Neal High School will host Excel High School in a clash between 3A teams.

Excel vs. W.S. Neal Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: East Brewton, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Escambia County Games This Week

Monroe Academy at Flomaton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Flomaton, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Escambia County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Atmore, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Escambia County High School at Orange Beach High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Orange Beach, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Monroe County Games This Week

Choctaw County High School at J. F. Shields High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
  • Location: Beatrice, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington County High School at J.U. Blacksher High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Uriah, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

