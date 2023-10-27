Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Elmore County High School vs. Holtville High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Elmore County High School is on the road versus Holtville High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, in 5A action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Elmore County vs. Holtville Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Elmore County Games This Week
Wetumpka High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Park Crossing High School at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee-Scott Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
