Eufaula High School will host Early County High School on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Early County vs. Eufaula Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Eufaula, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Early County Games This Week

Irwin County High School at Early County High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
  • Location: Blakely, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

