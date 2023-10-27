De'Andre Hunter plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates face off versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 116-110 loss to the Hornets (his most recent game) Hunter put up nine points.

In this piece we'll dive into Hunter's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)

Over 12.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+104)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were 12th in the league defensively last season, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks were the seventh-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 42 boards per contest.

The Knicks were the 13th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.1.

Defensively, the Knicks gave up 13 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/15/2023 28 20 4 3 2 2 0 1/20/2023 31 20 3 2 3 0 1 11/2/2022 35 21 3 1 2 1 1

