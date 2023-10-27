In 3A action on Friday, October 27, Brindlee Mountain High School will host Danville High School at 7:00 PM CT.

Danville vs. Brindlee Mnt. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Douglas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Douglas, AL

Douglas, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Jackson High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Grant, AL

Grant, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Guntersville High School at Sardis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Sardis City, AL

Sardis City, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Bob Jones High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Asbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Arab High School at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Hazel Green, AL

Hazel Green, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

East Lawrence High School at Central High School - Florence

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkville High School at Tharptown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Randolph School at Priceville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Priceville, AL

Priceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Normal, AL

Normal, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur High School at Buckhorn High School