Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Dale County High School vs. Booker T. Washington High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
There is a matchup between 4A teams in Tuskegee, AL on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Booker T. Washington High School hosting Dale County High School.
Dale County vs. B.T. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Macon County Games This Week
Notasulga High School at The Calhoun High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Letohatchee, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland Home High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Dale County Games This Week
Valley Head High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Samson High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Ariton, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daleville High School at Pike County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Brundidge, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
G.W. Long High School at Wicksburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Newton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
