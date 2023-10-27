Geneva County High School will host Cottonwood High School in 2A action on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cottonwood vs. Geneva County Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Hartford, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Geneva County Games This Week

Geneva High School at Montgomery Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Montgomery, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Samson High School at Ariton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Ariton, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Slocomb High School at Bullock County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Union Springs, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Houston County Games This Week

Ashford High School at Northside Methodist Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Columbiana, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston Academy at Providence Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Dothan, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Dothan High School at Opelika High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
  • Location: Opelika, AL
  • Conference: 7A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.