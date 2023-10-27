There is a matchup between 3A teams in Evergreen, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Hillcrest-Evergreen High School hosting Cottage Hill Christian Academy.

Cottage Hill vs. H'crest-E'green Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Mobile County Games This Week

Davidson High School at Alma Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Irvington, AL

Irvington, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Theodore High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairhope High School at Baker High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27

6:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Baker High School at Pike Liberal Arts School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27

6:55 PM CT on October 27 Location: Troy, AL

Troy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Robertsdale High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Semmes, AL

Semmes, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bayside Academy at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Satsuma, AL

Satsuma, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Baldwin County High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Blount High School at McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Faith Academy