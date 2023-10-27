Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Cold Springs High School vs. Tuscaloosa Academy Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
There is a matchup between 2A teams in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Tuscaloosa Academy hosting Cold Springs High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cold Springs vs. Tuscaloosa Aca. Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week
Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Northport, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hueytown High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brookwood High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Cullman County Games This Week
Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vinemont High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.