There is a matchup between 2A teams in Tuscaloosa, AL on Friday, October 27 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Tuscaloosa Academy hosting Cold Springs High School.

Cold Springs vs. Tuscaloosa Aca. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Tuscaloosa County Games This Week

Tuscaloosa County High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27

6:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: VESTAVIA HILLS, AL

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

McAdory High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27

6:30 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27

6:45 PM CT on October 27 Location: Montevallo, AL

Montevallo, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vestavia Hills High School at Tuscaloosa County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Northport, AL

Northport, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Sipsey Valley High School at Hale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Moundville, AL

Moundville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brookwood High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cullman County Games This Week

Hanceville High School at Fultondale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 26

7:30 PM CT on October 26 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Good Hope High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Russellville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Vinemont High School at Asbury High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Albertville, AL

Albertville, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Pond High School at Cleveland High School