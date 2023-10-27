Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Chilton County High School vs. Pelham High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
On Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM CT, Pelham High School will host Chilton County High School in a game between 6A teams.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chilton County vs. Pelham Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Trussville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Calera High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden , AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Montevallo High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Montevallo, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Helena High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Shelby County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Columbiana, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hewitt-Trussville High School at Chelsea High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Chelsea, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Hoover High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Hoover, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calera High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Chilton County Games This Week
Chilton County High School at Pelham High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beauregard High School at Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Jemison, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplesville High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Verbena, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vincent Middle-High School at Thorsby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Thorsby, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.