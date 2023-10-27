There is a game between 4A teams in Ashville, AL on Friday, October 27 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Ashville High School hosting Cherokee County High School.

Cherokee County vs. Ashville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, October 27

Friday, October 27 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Saint Clair County Games This Week

Victory Christian School at Winterboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Alpine, AL

Alpine, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Ragland High School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside-Gadsden High School at Moody High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Moody, AL

Moody, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Gaylesville High School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26

7:00 PM CT on October 26 Location: Valley Head, AL

Valley Head, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Appalachian High School at Cedar Bluff School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Cedar Bluff, AL

Cedar Bluff, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

