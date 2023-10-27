Celtics vs. Heat Injury Report Today - October 27
The Boston Celtics (1-0) have zero players on the injury report for their matchup with the Miami Heat (1-0) at TD Garden on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM ET.
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|2
|3
|1
|Duncan Robinson
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|15
|2
|1
|Josh Richardson
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|Jaime Jaquez
|SF
|Questionable
|Groin
|6
|2
|2
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Out
|Knee
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Celtics
|-8.5
|217.5
